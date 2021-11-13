-
Talor Gooch shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Four tied for the lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, March Leishman and Luke List all carded a 5-under 65’s to sit tied for the lead as play was suspended due to darkness heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Gooch got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Gooch's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
