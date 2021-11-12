-
-
Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im's 18-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
-
-