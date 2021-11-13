-
Sung Kang shoots 7-over 42 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sung Kang makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Sung Kang hit 3 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day in 132nd at 11 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.
Kang got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 7 over for the round.
