-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 98th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Cink got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
Cink tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 4 over for the round.
-
-