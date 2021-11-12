-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jaeger's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Jaeger's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
