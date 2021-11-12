-
Shawn Stefani shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Shawn Stefani hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Stefani got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Stefani hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stefani at 2 over for the round.
