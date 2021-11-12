-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Shane Lowry hit 13 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 85th at 2 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Lowry got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lowry's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 3 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 over for the round.
-
-