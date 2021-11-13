-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 68th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 13th, Straka's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Straka hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
-
-