Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 107th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Muñoz's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Muñoz's 193 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Muñoz chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
