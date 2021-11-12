-
Seamus Power shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 126th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Power's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Power had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Power had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.
