  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 8-under 62 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler dials in wedge to set up birdie at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.