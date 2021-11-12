-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 8-under 62 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler dials in wedge to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Kramer Hickok and Adam Schenk; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 85 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 8 under for the round.
-
-