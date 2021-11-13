-
Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-5 eighth, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Stallings got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
