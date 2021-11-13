In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Piercy hit his 84 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.