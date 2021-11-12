-
Sangmoon Bae putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sangmoon Bae hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bae finished his round tied for 88th at 2 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok, Adam Long, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Max McGreevy are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Sangmoon Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sangmoon Bae to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Bae hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bae chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Bae's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Bae chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Bae had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
