Sam Ryder shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder taps in for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 106th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Ryder's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 5 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 6 over for the round.
