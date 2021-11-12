  • Sam Burns posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns' nice approach to set up birdie at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.