Sam Burns posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' nice approach to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Burns finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Sam Burns hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
