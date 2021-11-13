-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Theegala got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Theegala's 234 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
Theegala his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 over for the round.
