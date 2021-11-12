-
Ryan Palmer finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Palmer got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Palmer hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
