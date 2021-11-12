-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox sinks a 36-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Knox makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 154 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Knox's 177 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Knox's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 1 under for the round.
