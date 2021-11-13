  • Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley makes birdie on No. 15 at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.