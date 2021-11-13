-
-
Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley makes birdie on No. 15 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Henley's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 3 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Henley's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
-
-