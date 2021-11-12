-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Roger Sloan on playing close to home before Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Prior to the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Roger Sloan discusses the benefits and challenges of competing close to his current home in Houston, Texas.
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 119th at 4 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.
