Rodolfo Cazaubòn shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rodolfo Cazaubòn hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Cazaubòn finished his round in 129th at 9 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Cazaubòn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cazaubòn to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Cazaubòn's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Cazaubòn reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cazaubòn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cazaubòn to 4 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cazaubòn's tee shot went 150 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a 227 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Cazaubòn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cazaubòn to 6 over for the round.
Cazaubòn got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cazaubòn to 7 over for the round.
