Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb jars 24-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb hit 11 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Streb got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streb at even for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
