Richy Werenski comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski drains 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Werenski finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Richy Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
