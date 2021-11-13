-
-
Peter Uihlein shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Peter Uihlein makes 9-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 68th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Uihlein hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Uihlein at 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
-
-