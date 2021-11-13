  • Peter Uihlein shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Uihlein makes 9-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.