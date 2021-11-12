-
Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 87th at 2 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 3 over for the round.
