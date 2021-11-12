-
-
Paul Barjon shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Paul Barjon makes birdie on No. 7 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his round tied for 80th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Barjon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barjon had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 4 under for the round.
Barjon got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 under for the round.
-
-