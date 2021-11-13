-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed holes out 178-yard eagle in the dark at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes eagle on the par-4 4th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Reed got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
Reed hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, he sank his approach from 178 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
