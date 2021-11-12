-
Pat Perez shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 128th at 6 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long, Adam Schenk, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Perez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Perez hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved Perez to 6 over for the round.
