Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Nick Watney hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 105th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
