Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
