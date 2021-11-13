-
Nate Lashley shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 117th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lashley's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 47 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lashley hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
