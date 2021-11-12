-
MJ Daffue shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Daffue reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
Daffue got a double bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Daffue hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
At the 625-yard 17th hole par-5, Daffue hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Daffue to 3 over for the day.
