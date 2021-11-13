-
-
Mito Pereira putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Mito Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mito Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pereira hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pereira's his second shot went 35 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Pereira had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
Pereira got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.
-
-