Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max McGreevy makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, McGreevy hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McGreevy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, McGreevy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McGreevy had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, McGreevy hit his 103 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.
