Max Homa shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Homa hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Homa hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
