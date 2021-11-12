-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, McNealy's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McNealy's 185 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, McNealy hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
