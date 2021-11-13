-
Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Schwab's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Schwab's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Schwab tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even-par for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Schwab hit his 158 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
