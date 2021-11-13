-
Matthew Wolff shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff's 274-yard wood to 7 feet and eagle at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Wolff hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wolff's tee shot went 316 yards to the native area, his second shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 277 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
