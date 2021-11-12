-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith's 14-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, NeSmith's 211 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
