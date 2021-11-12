-
Martin Trainer putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer spins wedge to 4 feet and birdies at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Kevin Tway; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Martin Trainer's 154 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Trainer hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.
