Martin Laird shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird holes lengthy birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Laird makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Laird hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 82nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Laird got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 4 over for the round.
