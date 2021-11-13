-
Marc Leishman shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman's 246-yard approach to 6 feet and birdie at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman had a 244 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
