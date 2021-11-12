-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long, Adam Schenk, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Max McGreevy, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Hughes got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hughes's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
