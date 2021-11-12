-
Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List drains 12-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Luke List hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long, Adam Schenk, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
List got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, List's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
List tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 1 over for the round.
