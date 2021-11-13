Lee Westwood hit 3 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his round in 127th at 14 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Westwood hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.

At the 625-yard eighth hole par-5, Westwood hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Westwood to 7 over for the day.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Westwood's his second shot went 31 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 10 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 11 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Westwood's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 13 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 14 over for the round.