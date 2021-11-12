-
Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hodges's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 1 over for the round.
