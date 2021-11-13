-
-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's 212-yard tee shot to 3 feet at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Lanto Griffin at 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-