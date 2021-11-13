In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kyle Stanley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 1 over for the round.

Stanley hit his tee at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stanley's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 1 under for the round.