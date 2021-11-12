  • Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.