Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Adam Long and Adam Schenk; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Hickok hit his 102 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hickok chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 3 under for the round.
